William Hill plc (WMH.L) (LON:WMH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $234.42

William Hill plc (WMH.L) (LON:WMH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $234.42 and traded as high as $270.80. William Hill plc (WMH.L) shares last traded at $270.10, with a volume of 1,932,615 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.31. The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 269.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 234.42.

About William Hill plc (WMH.L) (LON:WMH)

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

