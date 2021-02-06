Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Position Raised by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 5.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned 0.17% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $45,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $223.91 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $224.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

