WinCash Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $361,645.49 and approximately $17,302.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WinCash has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00033288 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

