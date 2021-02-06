Wing Price Reaches $21.62 on Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Wing has traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $20.10 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing token can currently be purchased for $21.62 or 0.00055604 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00050956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00182184 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00063038 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00075404 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00230271 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048330 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,429,866 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,866 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars.

