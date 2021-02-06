Wing (WING) Price Reaches $21.32

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Wing has a total market cap of $19.78 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wing has traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing token can currently be purchased for approximately $21.32 or 0.00053089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00049811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00185841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00061525 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00072853 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00224760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042929 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,427,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,799 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

Wing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.