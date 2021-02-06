Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.0290 on Major Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Wings has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $24,010.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can now be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wings has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00063687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.37 or 0.01173411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.71 or 0.06398534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00052933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00023254 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034916 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.