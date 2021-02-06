WINk Achieves Market Cap of $39.37 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $39.37 million and $5.22 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00015277 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

