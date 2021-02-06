WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM)’s share price rose 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $28.62. Approximately 8,104 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund makes up about 2.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

