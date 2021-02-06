WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund (BATS:DDLS) Shares Up 0.7%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund (BATS:DDLS) shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.05 and last traded at $32.05. 5,825 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund stock. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund (BATS:DDLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000. WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund accounts for about 1.2% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

