WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Stock Price Up 1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.19. Approximately 207,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 294,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,309,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

