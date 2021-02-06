WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.79 and last traded at $30.79. Approximately 6,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 9,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EUDG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.