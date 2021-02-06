WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading Up 0.6%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) was up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $51.74. Approximately 31,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 52,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.