WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) Trading Up 0.6%

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.18 and last traded at $38.18. 14,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 45,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTH. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the period.

WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted Index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree DEFA Index.

