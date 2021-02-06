WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.10 and last traded at $37.10. Approximately 42,239 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

