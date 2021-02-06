WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.53 and last traded at $54.55. Approximately 9,298 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.66.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,548,000 after purchasing an additional 241,713 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 288.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 91.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter.

