WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.52. Approximately 14,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 45,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.34.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,367,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,933,000 after purchasing an additional 103,715 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 878,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,635,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

