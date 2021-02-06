WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.62 and last traded at $52.56. Approximately 19,575 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFHY. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 117.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period.

