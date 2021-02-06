WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.68

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and traded as high as $37.11. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 164,920 shares traded.

The business's 200 day simple moving average is $32.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DON. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 54.4% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

