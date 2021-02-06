WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.68

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2021


Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and traded as high as $37.11. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 164,920 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DON. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 54.4% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

