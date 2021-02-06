WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) Trading Up 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $36.94. Approximately 4,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.61.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,245,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,990,000 after buying an additional 116,106 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 133,986.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,954 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 47,037 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter.

