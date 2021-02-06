Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $478.91 Million

Brokerages expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce $478.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $493.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $466.50 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $607.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWW. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $618,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,782,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,192 shares of company stock worth $843,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 18.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWW opened at $31.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

