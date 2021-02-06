WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $18.31 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00063657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.01207530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.29 or 0.06487254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00053048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00035780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00021893 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

