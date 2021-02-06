Woodcoin Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $833,063.85 and $57,559.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,263.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.45 or 0.04233265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.45 or 0.00393536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $463.42 or 0.01150984 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.31 or 0.00467686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.07 or 0.00382660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.33 or 0.00239251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00021616 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.