Wownero (WOW) Market Capitalization Hits $1.50 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Wownero has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $54,692.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00050542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00178083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00063627 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.50 or 0.01198101 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.74 or 0.06362795 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wownero

