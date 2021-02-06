Wrapped BNB Trading 58.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 58.5% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $181.98 million and $162.82 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $70.69 or 0.00175269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00050698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00175221 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062315 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00074435 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00224296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043526 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,574,219 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.