Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Achieves Market Cap of $91.01 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded flat against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $91.01 million and $36.17 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for approximately $54.27 or 0.00135028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00050062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00184710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00061104 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00072383 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00223277 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00043732 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

