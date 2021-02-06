Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $33.15 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $93.52 million and $33.15 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded flat against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for $55.77 or 0.00141403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00052253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00184892 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00063274 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00076708 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00226962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00049263 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

