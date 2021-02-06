Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (WUW.F) (ETR:WUW) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (WUW.F) (ETR:WUW) rose 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €17.48 ($20.56) and last traded at €17.38 ($20.45). Approximately 16,544 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.18 ($20.21).

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.50, a quick ratio of 72.89 and a current ratio of 73.92.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (WUW.F) (ETR:WUW)

WÃ¼stenrot & WÃ¼rttembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services to private individuals and businesses in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments.

