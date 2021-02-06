Xaya (CHI) Hits Market Cap of $2.69 Million

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Xaya has a market cap of $2.69 million and $9,275.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded up 38.6% against the dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,661,973 coins and its circulating supply is 45,519,846 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

