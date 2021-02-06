Xaya Price Up 45.2% Over Last Week (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $25,107.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,656,700 coins and its circulating supply is 45,514,573 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars.

