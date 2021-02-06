Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post sales of $9.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.66 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 437.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $23.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $23.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $62.18 million, with estimates ranging from $58.44 million to $67.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $359.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

