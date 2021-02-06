xRhodium Price Tops $3.45 on Top Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. xRhodium has a market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $40,304.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for $3.45 or 0.00008598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 71.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003218 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001770 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00039412 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00018629 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000486 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,321,540 coins and its circulating supply is 1,241,540 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

xRhodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

