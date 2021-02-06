Xriba (XRA) Price Hits $0.0150 on Major Exchanges

Xriba (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Xriba coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xriba has traded 50% higher against the US dollar. Xriba has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $2,166.00 worth of Xriba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xriba alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.26 or 0.00295691 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00037796 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003209 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $863.12 or 0.02139947 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Xriba Coin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Xriba’s total supply is 275,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,970,056 coins. Xriba’s official Twitter account is @xribapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xriba is xriba.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Xriba

Xriba can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xriba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xriba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xriba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xriba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xriba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.