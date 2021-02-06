Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) is Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,090,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF makes up 12.2% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned 1.01% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $36,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 25,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 259,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 33,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

DBEF opened at $34.79 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10.

