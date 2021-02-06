Xuez Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37,479.00 (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xuez coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xuez has a market cap of $25,418.85 and $37,479.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,958,513 coins and its circulating supply is 3,992,079 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Xuez can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

