Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $3,893,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

