Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.78

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.78 and traded as high as $7.83. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 2,393 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YZCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

