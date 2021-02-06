yearn.finance II Hits Market Capitalization of $40.85 Million (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. yearn.finance II has a total market cap of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance II token can currently be bought for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00050542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00178083 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00061730 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00074026 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00224216 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00043343 BTC.

yearn.finance II Token Profile

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance

yearn.finance II Token Trading

