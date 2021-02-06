yearn.finance Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $370.32 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for approximately $30,761.27 or 0.79660992 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00050889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00180685 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00062891 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00075192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00231809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00047183 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn . The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

yearn.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

