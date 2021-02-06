Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.42

Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and traded as high as $12.60. Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 4,579 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 848.58. The firm has a market cap of C$352.50 million and a PE ratio of 3.89.

Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$80.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

