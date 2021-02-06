YGGDRASH Achieves Market Cap of $981,213.91 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $981,213.91 and approximately $67,420.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00063341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.21 or 0.01164166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.74 or 0.06405655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00052893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023171 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

