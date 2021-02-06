Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.35 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.90 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002554 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00051280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00182144 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00063059 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00076123 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00231782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00047043 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.