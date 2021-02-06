YOUengine (YOUC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.85 Million

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. One YOUengine token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.36 or 0.01162679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.14 or 0.06415723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00051674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015242 BTC.

YOUengine Token Profile

YOUC is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

Buying and Selling YOUengine

