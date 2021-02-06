YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $938.05

YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $938.05 and traded as high as $1,090.00. YouGov plc (YOU.L) shares last traded at $1,090.00, with a volume of 42,798 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,044.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 938.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.24.

In other news, insider Stephan Shakespeare sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total value of £11,100,000 ($14,502,221.06). Also, insider Alex McIntosh bought 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,065 ($13.91) per share, with a total value of £255.60 ($333.94).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

