Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce $2.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Campbell Soup.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 197.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.
