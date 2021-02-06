Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce $2.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 197.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

