Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Ciena reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.97.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $136,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Insiders have sold 30,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,687 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 39.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

