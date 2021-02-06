Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.69. Exelon reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Exelon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after buying an additional 151,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exelon by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,986,000 after buying an additional 3,685,229 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Exelon by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after buying an additional 405,552 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,052,000 after purchasing an additional 420,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.68 on Friday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

