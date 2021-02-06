Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) to post ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FSD Pharma’s earnings. FSD Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.80) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FSD Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FSD Pharma.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

Shares of NASDAQ HUGE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. 2,361,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,946. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.39. FSD Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

