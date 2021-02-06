Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce sales of $82.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.51 million to $83.40 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $83.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $328.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $326.80 million to $330.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $329.21 million, with estimates ranging from $327.96 million to $330.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP opened at $10.93 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.63.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.