Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Post $1.01 EPS

Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.15. NetApp reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of NTAP opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80. NetApp has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

