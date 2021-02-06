Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NTST stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. 105,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,068. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,363,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.